Mark Ruffalo Reveals If He'd Return to Marvel, Why a Standalone Hulk Movie Likely Won't Happen, & Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him

Mark Ruffalo is opening up in his new interview.

Specifically, the 56-year-old Poor Things star was asked about his future involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during his GQ Hype cover story. Mark has portrayed the Hulk in numerous films, and was asked if he’d return. He also gave some insight into why his character had been used sparingly in the past. In addition, Mark relayed a conversation he had with a fellow actor, who revealed one director who likely wouldn’t work with him anymore due to his involvement with Marvel.

Keep reading for the interview highlights…