Fri, 23 February 2024 at 10:34 am

Lady Gaga Wears All Black Outfit While Shopping with Boyfriend Michael Polansky in Malibu

Lady Gaga is enjoying some retail therapy.

The 37-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer made her way back to her new Tesla Cybertruck after doing some shopping with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Thursday afternoon (February 22) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

For their outing, Gaga wore a black leather coat paired with black leggings and black boots while big tech entrepreneur wore an orange, green, and white puffer jacket with a baseball hat.

The budget for Gaga‘s Joker: Folie a Deux was recently revealed and we now know how much money she and co-star Joaquin Phoenix are getting paid for the movie, which hits theaters on October 4, 2024.

If you missed it, Gaga has been teasing new music!

Click through the gallery inside for 50+ pictures of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky out shopping together…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky