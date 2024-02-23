Top Stories
Fri, 23 February 2024 at 10:59 am

Callum Turner Joins Uma Thurman, Sam Claflin, & More Stars at Tom Ford Show in Milan

Callum Turner Joins Uma Thurman, Sam Claflin, & More Stars at Tom Ford Show in Milan

The stars are stepping out for Milan Fashion Week!

Callum Turner, Uma Thurman, and Sam Claflin posed for photos while arriving at the Tom Ford Fashion Show on Thursday (February 22) in Milan, Italy.

Other stars in attendance included Sharon Stone, The Holdovers actor Dominic Sessa, Foe actor Aaron Pierre, Penny Dreadful actress Eva Green, The Witcher actress Freya Allan, and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

Models in attendance included Jourdan Dunn, Iris Law, Amber Valletta, Alex Wok, and Jake Bongiovi.

Last weekend, Callum and new girlfriend Dua Lipa made one hot couple as they stepped out for a 2024 BAFTAs after-party together in London. Check out the photos here!

If you missed it, Sam recently reunited with one of his Hunger Games co-stars.

Click through the gallery inside for 55+ pictures of the stars arriving at the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aaon Pierre, Alek Wok, Amber Valletta, Callum Turner, Dominic Sessa, Eva Green, Freya Allan, Iris Law, Jake Bongiovi, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jourdan Dunn, Sam Claflin, Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman