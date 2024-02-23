Callum Turner Joins Uma Thurman, Sam Claflin, & More Stars at Tom Ford Show in Milan

The stars are stepping out for Milan Fashion Week!

Callum Turner, Uma Thurman, and Sam Claflin posed for photos while arriving at the Tom Ford Fashion Show on Thursday (February 22) in Milan, Italy.

Other stars in attendance included Sharon Stone, The Holdovers actor Dominic Sessa, Foe actor Aaron Pierre, Penny Dreadful actress Eva Green, The Witcher actress Freya Allan, and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

Models in attendance included Jourdan Dunn, Iris Law, Amber Valletta, Alex Wok, and Jake Bongiovi.

