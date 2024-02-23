Machine Gun Kelly Shares Heartbreaking Detail About Megan Fox's Miscarriage on New Song 'dont let me go'

Machine Gun Kelly addressed Megan Fox‘s miscarriage on his new single “dont let me go”

The 33-year-old musician released the song on Wednesday (February 21). Its confessional lyrics include a heartbreaking detail about the loss of his child, which Megan revealed in her book of poems last year.

Read more about Machine Gun Kelly’s emotional single…

On “dont let me go,” MGK addresses mental health struggles, referencing intrusive thoughts and a “breakdown” that led to his decision to cover up many of the tattoos on his body with a controversial new one.

“How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby,” MGK asks in the midst of a verse where he talks about rehab and medicine that he’s taking.

Megan revealed that she was expecting a baby girl in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. “I will pay any price,” she wrote in one poem. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

In interviews at the time, she explained how the pregnancy loss impacted her relationship with MGK. She also revealed why she felt comfortable discussing the horrible situation.

Press play on “dont let me go” and read the song’s lyrics below…