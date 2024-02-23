Sean Evans' Ex Melissa Stratton Speaks Out, Explains What Led to Breakup

Hot Ones host Sean Evans debuted his relationship with girlfriend Melissa Stratton at the Super Bowl and then they were broken up just days later.

There was a lot of media attention surrounding the couple due to Melissa‘s line of work as an adult film actress.

“Sean called her up on Valentine’s Day and broke up with her, telling her he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting,” a source told TMZ at the time of the breakup.

Now, Melissa is speaking out and explaining what happened.

“Do you think your line of work is the reason [the split] happened?” a TMZ reporter asked Melissa on Friday (February 23).

Melissa responded, “Yeah definitely. We had conversations about it. It makes sense. We talked about what I did before [the breakup]. I was always concerned with his image and how it would affect him and he said it was okay. It’s all good.”

She added that she doesn’t think he could take the “heat” of the media attention. “It was a lot,” she said. “There’s no hard feelings. I get it.”

Melissa was upset by the breakup, even though she understands why it happened.

“I hated it. I really liked him. We were dating for a couple months and we had a lot in common. You always have hope that things will work out. I really liked him. But it is what it is. I don’t want to be with somebody who doesn’t want to be with me,” she said.

