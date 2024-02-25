Ellie Goulding Kisses Surfing Instructor Armando Perez Amid Caspar Jopling Split News

Ellie Goulding is getting close with Armando Perez.

The 37-year-old singer was spotted kissing and cuddling the surf instructor on vacation in Costa Rica while ex Caspar Jopling stayed behind in Britain.

In new photos, Armando was seen leaning in to hug and kiss the “blissfully happy” British singer on a public beach.

“Ellie and Armando seemed very into each other. They share a lot of interests including their love of nature and the ocean. Armando runs a surf school on the beach with his brother and he has been giving Ellie lessons. When Armando wasn’t teaching Ellie, he couldn’t keep his hands off her and pulled her in for a hug and a kiss,” a source told The Sun, adding: “Ellie looked blissfully happy and was laughing and joking with him as they messed around in the sea.”

Shakira was previously one of Armando’s students while she spent time in the country, joining him last June at the beach.

Ellie Goulding took to social media to reveal that she had separated from the 32-year-old art dealer, whom she was married to for four and a half years.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie wrote on her Instagram Story. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

