Taika Waititi's Ex-Wife Chelsea Winstanley Opens Up About What Led to Their Divorce, Hints That Infidelity Played a Part

Chelsea Winstanley is opening up about the end of her marriage to Taika Waititi.

If you didn’t know, the former couple, both 48, married in 2011, share two daughters Te Hinekahu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 8, and split in 2018.

In a new interview, Chelsea got “brutally honest” while reflecting on feeling “resentment” towards Taika while he worked on Thor: Ragnarok and she raised their daughters.

Keep reading to find out more…“I didn’t want to be the dutiful wife and race over to the Gold Coast where he was making Thor and sit in an apartment all day long f—king day, twiddling my thumbs,” Chelsea recalled on the It’s Personal With Anika Moa podcast. “You don’t make a human being on your own, therefore you shouldn’t have to raise a human being on your own either.”

Chelsea noted that moving to be Taika while he worked on the movie would have required taking their kids out of “kōhanga reo,” a Maori school program.

“And that to me was really important. So I said, ‘I’m not going to do that, but we’ll come over and visit,’” Chelsea explained. “That probably was the beginning of the unraveling because I wasn’t that pandering, dutiful, get on my knees and whatever you want [kind of woman].”

“Somebody else was though,” Chelsea continued, seemingly hinting that Taika cheated on her, adding that she “didn’t know” until years late.

Chelsea also acknowledged her own “stubbornness” that played a role in the breakup, saying, “I wanna be really honest and own my participation in that [resentment] and maybe the unraveling of our relationship.”

She later reflected on the “humiliation” of a public split, claiming she was “married to someone who really was just on their own buzz” with “tunnel vision for whatever reasons.”

“I don’t need anyone else for me to be able to be happy, in control, or do what I want to do in the spaces that I love doing,” Chelsea explained. “It’s nice to have someone who can support you … or just to go, ‘You got this’ or ‘I’m so proud of you.’ But there was never any of that. There was no interest in what I wanted to be doing. So that said volumes.”

Following his split from Chelsea, Taika went on to marry Rita Ora in 2022.

