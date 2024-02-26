Wendy Williams' Son Reveals Her Frontotemporal Dementia is 'Alcohol-Induced'

Wendy Williams‘ son is sharing more information about her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Last week, a press release revealed the 59-year-old talk show host’s latest health condition.

During part two of Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary that aired on Sunday (February 25), Wendy‘s son Kevin Hunter Jr. revealed that the diagnosis is “alcohol-induced.”

Keep reading to find out more…“I was able to really learn more about things going on with my mother internally,” Kevin, 23, shared. “[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Wendy first learned about her brain damage in 2019 when she entered a Florida rehab facility, but didn’t receive the official dementia and aphasia diagnosis until 2023.

According to Healthline, Alcohol-Related Dementia “is a type of cognitive impairment that occurs as a result of heavy alcohol consumption over a long period.” Some symptoms include issues with memory, concentration, decision-making, emotional control, and physical balance.

After news of her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was made public, Wendy shared a message thanking everyone for their support.