Zendaya Cancels 'GMA' Appearance After Losing Her Voice, Shares Apology Video

Zendaya was supposed to promote Dune: Part Two on Good Morning America on Monday (February 26), however, she completely lost her voice and had to cancel.

The 27-year-old actress sent them a sweet apology video, which they posted on their GMA socials.

In the video, Zendaya said (with barely any voice), “Hello GMA. Sorry I can’t be there. I’ve come down with something and I completely lost my voice. But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy Dune: Part Two.”

Last night, Zendaya premiered the Dune sequel in New York City with her co-stars.

You can see the video Zendaya sent to GMA below…