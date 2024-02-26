Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Support for Longtime Friend Shannen Doherty Amid 'Charmed' Feud With Alyssa Milano

Top Stories
Sarah Michelle Gellar is sticking up for Shannen Doherty.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star spoke out in support of her longtime friend after Shannen spoke out about her feud with Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano.

“It was a difficult time,” Sarah told E! News. “I was there for it. I think Shannen‘s just about sharing her truths in general right now.”

“What’s amazing about her is, flaws and all, she’s showing it all. I will support her. I know it wasn’t the easiest time, but she’s a different person now.”

“Our relationship has grown because we’ve grown. We’ve had experiences and life is complicated. And we’ve been able to experience it together, so then you grow together,” she continued.

Alyssa Milano has since responded to claims she had Shannen Doherty fired from the show.
