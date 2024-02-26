Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Taylor Swift is continuing to keep Swifties guessing!

During the surprise songs portion of her final show at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia on Monday (February 26), Taylor performed two songs: “Forever & Always” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and “Maroon” from Midnights.

She followed up the piano performance by grabbing her guitar to sing a mash-up of songs about complicated relationships: “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” from Midnights and “Ivy” from Evermore.

Taylor performed the songs in her green surprise songs dress, one of the four-color options she has worn throughout The Eras Tour. The other three dresses of the same design are in maroon, green and yellow.

Some Swifties have theorized that the dress colors provide hints as to the kinds of surprise songs she will play during a particular show.

The guess is that when Taylor wears her yellow version of the dress, she performs some of her most emotional songs.

However, fan account Taylor Nation seemingly shut down those theories.

“#SydneyTSTheErasTour, the past four nights with you have kept us on the edge of our seats! Thanks for bringing *the chant* back and crying with us during the mashups!” the account tweeted on Monday, adding, “We fear all the dresses now … 🫣.”

