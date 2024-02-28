Renee Rapp Talks Not Remembering 'Fire Crotch' Line In 'Mean Girls,' Being Bisexual Justin Bieber, Her 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit & More In New Interview

Renee Rapp is opening up in a brand new interview!

The 24-year-old singer and actress sat down with THR for a very candid and open interview, where she opened up about a number of topics, from her music career, her Sex Lives of College Girls exit and future in acting, and so much more.

Another stand out quote is her reaction to the “fire crotch” line in the new Mean Girls, which Lindsay Lohan was hurt and disappointed by, and it was subsequently removed from the movie’s digital release.

