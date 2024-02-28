'NCIS' Spinoff in the Works, Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo to Reunite as 'Tiva' for the First Time in Over a Decade!

“Tiva” fans, this one’s for you!

Paramount+ has ordered a new NCIS spinoff series which will reunite Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on-screen for the first time since October 2013, otherwise known as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

The two will star and serve as executive producers on the still-untitled series, which is set to start production later this year in Europe, via TVLine.

John McNamara, who wrote the premiere episode, will serve as showrunner and exec-produce alongside Michael, Cote, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals.

Ziva left NCIS at the start of Season 11, and was reported dead toward the end of Season 13. Tony left Gibbs’ team at the end of Season 13 to raise his and “dearly departed” Ziva’s young daughter, Tali, whom he had just learned of.

Years later, in the Season 16 finale, Ziva revealed herself to be alive to Gibbs, completing one final mission before she reunited with Tony and Tali in Paris off-camera.

Via TVLine: “As the Paramount+ series opens, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, together. But when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, trying to figure out who is after them — and maybe even learn to trust each other again? — so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

The actors said in a joint statement: “We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready. The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

The showrunner added: “I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles. Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series…if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

