Wed, 28 February 2024 at 4:15 pm
Bradley Cooper Says He's Not Sure He'd Be Alive Right Now If It Wasn't for Becoming a Dad
- “Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad,” Bradley Cooper said in a new interview – People
- Selena Gomez is offering a clarification about the Wizards of Waverly Place revival – Just Jared Jr
- Kate Middleton‘s absence is getting some attention right now – Celebitchy
- Find out about the engagement rings on Love is Blind – Popsugar
- This Nickelodeon TV show is coming to an end – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Newsies