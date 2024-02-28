Zoe Lister-Jones Comes Out as Queer After Divorce, Reveals New Relationship With Sammi Cohen

Zoe Lister-Jones is coming out.

The 41-year-old actress and filmmaker spoke to THR at the Spirit Awards on Sunday (February 25), where she opened up about her romantic life.

“I’m here, I’m queer, I have some fear but I’m working through it,” she told the outlet as she revealed her new relationship with filmmaker Sammi Cohen.

The announcement comes after her divorce from artist and filmmaker Daryl Wein, who she was married to from 2013 to 2022.

Her Slip series was nominated for an award at the Spirit Awards, and she spoke about the show’s gender-neutral acting categories.

“I’m so grateful to Film Independent for really being pioneers in that area. All award shows should follow in their footsteps and make categories genderless,” adding, “I’m dating a nonbinary person.”

“I’m friends with so many nonbinary people. And I think that without really shifting the paradigm in a larger way, it’s closing a lot of doors for really important voices.”

“They’re an amazing filmmaker in their own right,” she said of Sammi, who directed Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, as well as Hulu’s Crush.

“The Independent Spirit Awards is about independence of spirit. It’s about defying categorization. It’s about defying formula,” she continued. “It’s also where I’ve been recognized for my work this awards season, and so I’m really proud to be here on many fronts, in terms of my work and also where I’m at in my life.”

