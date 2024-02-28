Trace Lysette Weighs In on Cis Actors Playing Trans Roles

Trace Lysette is sharing her thoughts on whether cisgender actors should play trans roles.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old trans actress attended the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards where she was nominated for Best Lead Performance for her role in Monica.

While walking the carpet, Trace weighed in on the debate about cis actors playing trans characters.

Keep reading to find out more…“Well, if all things were equal, maybe it wouldn’t be as big of a deal as it is, but all things are not equal,” Trace told IndieWire. “If there’s a trans role, I believe that trans actors should get first dibs.”

She continued, “Because, you know, speaking as a transsexual woman, I know for a fact that a cis man could not play the same role in the same way that I could, because he hasn’t lived what I’ve lived.”

“I’ve been transitioned since I was a teenager,” Trace went on. “I’ve lived longer as a woman, than I was as a little boy. It’s a very unique life experience. It’s not one that you can just go research and then play, you know. So that’s all I have to say about that.”

There has also been a lot of talk about if straight actors should play gay characters and openly out actor Luke Evans shared his thoughts on the debate.