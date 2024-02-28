Top Stories
Wed, 28 February 2024 at 12:06 am

Kylie Jenner Sports All Black Outfit for Dinner at Giorgio Baldi with Friends

Kylie Jenner Sports All Black Outfit for Dinner at Giorgio Baldi with Friends

Kylie Jenner is stepping out for dinner.

The 26-year-old reality star, makeup mogul, and Khy fashion designer strutted her way into celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi for dinner with friends on Tuesday night (February 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her night out, Kylie wore a strapless black top with coordinating black pants.

Last week, Kylie modeled a dress from her Khy collection as she stepped out for a business meeting.

Back in January, Kylie attended the Jacquemus fashion show in France with a very special Plus One.

It was also recently revealed that Kylie is going to be an aunt again!

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Kylie Jenner arriving at the restaurant for dinner…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner