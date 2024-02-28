Grant Gustin Reveals If He Would Play The Flash Again & What It Would Take to Make That Happen

Grant Gustin is opening up about the possibility of playing Barry Allen/The Flash again!

The 34-year-old actor portrayed the DC Comics superhero for nine seasons on The CW.

He was recently asked if he would ever play the scarlet speedster again, and his answer may surprise you.

“Yeah, if James Gunn asked me to play The Flash, I would do it again. I trust James Gunn,” he told a fan, via a video shared to TikTok.

Grant is no stranger to the DC film universe Flash, albeit the old DCEU, as Ezra Miller made a cameo alongside Grant on a CW crossover event!

Back in 2020, there was talk of Grant possibly appearing in The Flash movie, but it didn’t pan out.

Grant is currently in NYC where he recently kicked off previews for his Broadway debut in the new musical the musical Water for Elephants!