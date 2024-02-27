Hilary Duff Wins Lawsuit Against Female Hygiene Company

After a three year court battle, Hilary Duff has won her lawsuit.

Back in 2021, the 36-year-old How I Met Your Father actress sued female hygiene company Naturalena for failing to pay her endorsement fees.

On Tuesday (February 27), it was reported that the founder and CEO of Naturalena, Adrian M. Forsyth, signed a confession of judgment in favor of Hilary, awarding her $1.25 million in damages.

Keep reading to find out more…According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the request is a written agreement that willingly accepts the liabilities of damages agreed upon. A confession of judgement is typically used to avoid a length legal battle.

Additionally, the Naturalena CEO agreed to cover post-judgement interest, including Hilary‘s attorney’s fees, and costs incurred concerning the enforcement of the judgment.

The CEO also noted that the confession of judgement came from facts he believed were true following his review of documents and information about the case.

Hilary previously granted Naturalena exclusive rights to use her image and likeness to promote specific products, including their baby products.

However, in 2021, Hilary accused the company of continuing to use her image and likeness to promote their products after failing to pay her endorsement fees.

In her lawsuit, Hilary alleged that Naturalena avoided paying her by using an “unforeseeable circumstances” clause in the contract, where they claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their company.

Hilary refuted their claims, noting “various press reports indicate that Naturalena experienced an increase in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

