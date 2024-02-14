Matthew Koma Trolls Hilary Duff With Funny Valentine's Day Post Thanking 'Brave Men' In Her Past

Matthew Koma is the ultimate Valentine’s Day troll this year!

The 36-year-old producer and husband of Hilary Duff took to social media to celebrate the lovers’ holiday. However, he did so by giving thanks to some of the men in his wife’s past.

Hilary had the best response, too!

Read more about Matthew Koma’s Valentine’s Day troll…

On Instagram, Matthew shared photos of Hilary at the beach with various men.

The carousel opened and closed with photos of him holding Hilary in the water. He also included pictures of her with exes, Ely Sandvik and Jason Walsh. Matthew rounded out the collection with a screenshot of Hilary with model Daniel Sobieray from her “Chasing the Sun” music video and another from the set of her movie According to Greta.

“This Valentine’s Day I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “You don’t go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday. 🧡”

Hilary responded in the comments section, writing, “You are truly ill. Matthew.”

She also took to her Instagram story to thank E News for the photo of her and Matthew: “Thank you for purchasing this photo so my husband can use it for the most romantic day of the year,” Hilary wrote.

Hilary is currently pregnant with her fourth child, her third with Matthew.

If you were unaware, Matthew is the ultimate troll on social media. See how he got fans who want new music from Hilary and the major scandal that he poked fun at.

We hope that he and Hilary had an awesome Valentine’s Day!