Hilary Swank Reveals Twin Babies' Names in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

Hilary Swank is celebrating her twins’ first Valentine’s Day!

On Wednesday (February 14), the 49-year-old two-time Oscar winner finally revealed the names of her and husband Philip Schneider‘s baby boy and baby girl, who were born nine months ago.

Keep reading to find out more…Hilary and Philip named their son Ohm and their daughter Aya.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first👼🏼👼🏼💝” Hilary wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for being here!!🙌🏽 “Happy Valentine’s Day 💕💘 🥰”

She jokingly added, “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?😅”

Along with her message, Hilary shared a photo of Aya and Ohm sitting on the beach with their names written behind them.

Hilary and Philip, who have been married since October 2022, welcomed their twins in April 2023.

