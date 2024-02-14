'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Cast - 1 Star Confirmed to Return, 3 Cast Members Not Returning & 3 Potential Returning Stars

Below Deck Down Under is set to return for a third season on Peacock!

The Below Deck spinoff, which takes place in the Australian waters, has not officially been announced as renewed, but it’s very much a likely possibility.

One star on the show essentially confirmed that it’s returning, but noted they are being left “very much out of it” when it comes to casting and more.

Following sexual misconduct in season two, there will be some policies and procedures put in place that NBC and Bravo will implement going forward.

As of December 2023, production had not started yet, but if you’re wondering who is and isn’t returning for the new season, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to find out who will be back for Below Deck Down Under season three, who won’t be and who could return…