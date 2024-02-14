Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 10:09 pm

Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Abs In Fur Coat During Valentine's Day Outing

Kylie Jenner is putting her own twist on the trendy mob wife aesthetic during a Valentine’s Day outing in Calabasas, Calif.

On Wednesday (February 14), the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star attended a meeting wearing a fur jacket, which is very in line with the current fashion trend.

However, she adapted the look to fit her own sense of style.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kylie wore the coat with the bottom half open, flashing a glimpse at her abs. She paired the jacket with oversized jeans, heels, a bag and oversized glasses.

Sher rocked glam curls and looked very cool!

If you missed it, Kylie recently debuted a dramatically different hairstyle.

She brought a very special guest to support friend Gigi Hadid at a fashion show and also put a spin on one of her big sister Kim‘s very iconic looks.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Kylie Jenner in the gallery…
Credit: IXOLA ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kylie Jenner