Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Abs In Fur Coat During Valentine's Day Outing

Kylie Jenner is putting her own twist on the trendy mob wife aesthetic during a Valentine’s Day outing in Calabasas, Calif.

On Wednesday (February 14), the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star attended a meeting wearing a fur jacket, which is very in line with the current fashion trend.

However, she adapted the look to fit her own sense of style.

Kylie wore the coat with the bottom half open, flashing a glimpse at her abs. She paired the jacket with oversized jeans, heels, a bag and oversized glasses.

Sher rocked glam curls and looked very cool!

If you missed it, Kylie recently debuted a dramatically different hairstyle.

She brought a very special guest to support friend Gigi Hadid at a fashion show and also put a spin on one of her big sister Kim‘s very iconic looks.

