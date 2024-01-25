Kylie Jenner Updates Kim Kardashian's Iconic 'Wet' Met Gala Look During Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner seemingly put her own spin on one of big sister Kim Kardashian‘s most iconic looks in the midst of Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star attended the Maison Margiela show on Thursday (January 25) and styled herself to look like she was soaking wet. It was a move that harkened back to Kim‘s Mugler look from the 2019 Met Gala.

If you forgot, the 2019 Met Gala was themed around Camp designs. Kim‘s body contouring dress featured little gemstones that resembled water droplets hanging from it. She wore her hair in slick curls.

Kylie‘s look is distinctly her own but channels a similar style.

Her hair was slicked back and had a damp sheen, and her makeup also had a softness to it. The dress was another body contouring selection. However, this one was silver and featured sequins that reflecting the light.

She finished off the look with loose-fitting, sheer gray gloves and white heels.

Talk about a fun look!

