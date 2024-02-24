Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Models Her Khy Dress While Heading to Meeting in Calabasas

Kylie Jenner is heading to work.

The 26-year-old reality star and makeup mogul strutted her way through the parking lot as she arrived at an office building for a meeting on Friday afternoon (February 23) in Calabasas, Calif.

For her meeting, Kylie wore a nude-colored dress, which is from her Khy clothing brand, paired with tan strappy heels.

Last week, Kylie channeled the mob wife aesthetic while stepping out in a fur coat.

Back in January, Kylie and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet looked so in love while making a very rare public appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globes! Check out the adorable photos here.

