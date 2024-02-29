'Spring Baking Championship' Season 10 - Premiere Date, Host & 3 Celebrity Chef Judges Revealed!

Spring Baking Championship is back!

The hit Food Network cooking competition TV series will return with Season 10 on Monday (March 4) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will be hosted by Jesse Palmer for the second year in a row!

In the show, a dozen talented bakers battle to create the best desserts possible. Episodes will include challenges related to Earth Day, Jazz Fest, the Spring equinox and Derby Day.

The winner will take home $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

The show will kick off with a two-hour premiere, in which bakers will be challenged to create sweet treats inspired by a tropical Spring break using ingredients and flowers from vacation locales, via TheWrap.

New episodes will premiere weekly on Food Network. The season will conclude with a two-part finale all about weddings: on April 29, the two bottom bakers will go head-to-head in a “something borrowed” challenge with borrowed recipes from other bakers, followed by the final episode on May 6, in which the final three bakers design a dream wedding cake inspired by stained glass.

