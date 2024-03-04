Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 1:33 pm

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2024 Judges Lineup: 4 Stars Announced, 1 Replaced For Season 18!

Continue Here »

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2024 Judges Lineup: 4 Stars Announced, 1 Replaced For Season 18!

So You Think You Can Dance‘s 18th season is debuting tonight on Fox, and we have the full judges and host lineup for you!

The new season was announced back in December, and since the news broke, one of the original judges has been replaced by someone new.

Keep reading to find out which celebrities will be judging this season…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Fox
Posted to: EG, Extended, Fox, Slideshow, So You Think You Can Dance, Television