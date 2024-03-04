Mon, 04 March 2024 at 1:33 pm
'So You Think You Can Dance' 2024 Judges Lineup: 4 Stars Announced, 1 Replaced For Season 18!
So You Think You Can Dance‘s 18th season is debuting tonight on Fox, and we have the full judges and host lineup for you!
The new season was announced back in December, and since the news broke, one of the original judges has been replaced by someone new.
Keep reading to find out which celebrities will be judging this season…
Photos: Getty, Fox Posted to: EG, Extended, Fox, Slideshow, So You Think You Can Dance, Television