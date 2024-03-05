Top Stories
The Richest New Kids on the Block Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest New Kids on the Block Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The New Kids on the Block are back!

The pop icons just announced a brand new album, Still Kids, due out on May 17, their first full-length studio album from the New Kids in 11 years.

The album features 14 new tracks including the lead single, “Kids,” and features “pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs, and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads,” per the official release.

The band, also known as NKOTB, first formed in 1984 and pumped out massive hits from the late ’80s to early ’90s, selling more than 80 million records worldwide, and even performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1991.

While the group initially disbanded in 1994, they reunited for a record in 2007 and tour the following year, and they also toured with the Backstreet Boys from 2010 to 2012.

In celebration of their exciting news, we’re taking a look at each member’s solo success over the years.

Click through to find out who are the richest members of NKOTB, ranked…

