Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use & Demands Retraction

Tia Mowry & Ex Husband Cory Hardrict's Awkward Run-In Caught on Video at Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Tia Mowry and her ex husband Cory Hardrict both stepped out for the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday (March 7) in Los Angeles.

While on the carpet, the friendly exes had a bit of an awkward run-in when they bumped into each other, and it was all caught on video as she was doing an interview.

Check out the video and more inside…

In the video, you see Tia turn to greet him as Cory spotted her while walking by. She waves and he goes over to her and doesn’t quite know how what to do.

Cory put his hand out for a handshake maybe, then they eventually go in for a hug, and she says, “Hi,” before they parted. Check it out below!

If you didn’t know, Tia filed for divorce in October 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

In a statement about their split, she noted that they will remain friends as they continue to co-parent their two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo.

Earlier this year, Tia shared if their kids will get into the family business of acting.

Also pictured here is Tia‘s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, who was also at the ESSENCE event.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Cory Hardrict at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards…
