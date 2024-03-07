Top Stories
Thu, 07 March 2024 at 11:39 pm

Charlize Theron Hosts Celeb Tennis Tournament to Support Her Foundation

Charlize Theron Hosts Celeb Tennis Tournament to Support Her Foundation

Charlize Theron played in a tennis tournament for a great cause!

The Oscar-winning actress hosted the 20th Annual Desert Smash to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Tuesday (March 5) at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, Calif.

Charlize was joined by Novak Djokovic as her doubles partner for the final match against Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji and Belarusian tennis pro, Victoria Azarenka.

Other stars in attendance included Flavor Flav, Gavin Rossdale, Redfoo, Sam Asghari, and cute couple Laysla De Oliveira and Jonathan Keltz, among others.

FYI: Charlize is wearing Vuori from head-to-toe, including the White Volley Skirt, the Black Studio ½ Zip Pullover, the AllTheFeels Bra, and the Topspin Visor. Guests sipped on Flor de Caña cocktails with their sustainability sourced premium rum.

Photos: Getty
