The Wealthiest Stars of 'Chicago Med,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago Med is one of the hottest TV shows around.

The medical series, co-created by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, follows the emergency department (ED) doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they work to nurse patients back to health and save their lives.

It also includes crossovers with the other Chicago-based shows in the franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

After so many exits from the show last year, Season 9 is finally in full swing. (Find out who returned and who didn’t.)

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago Med, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Chicago Med are…