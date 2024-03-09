Oscar Nominees Danielle Brooks & Jeffrey Wright Attend Women in Film Party with Eva Longoria & Many More Celebs!
Danielle Brooks and Jeffrey Wright were among the Academy Award nominees who stepped out for the 2024 Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party!
The Best Supporting Actress nom and the Best Actor nom joined a bunch of celebs at the event on Friday night (March 8) at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.
Other nominees in attendance included Past Lives director and screenwriter Celine Song and Flamin’ Hot‘s “The Fire Inside” songwriter Diane Warren, who was joined by the film’s producer Eva Longoria.
Celebs who supported the nominees included Lili Reinhart, Kathryn Newton, Abigail Spencer and many more.
WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer talked about fighting for equality in Hollywood during her speech at the event.
“New reports from UCLA, USC and Reframe released in the past few weeks illuminate the backslide of representation in front of and behind the camera. That, combined with a cultural and political backlash women, transgender people and people of color are facing across the country means that our work is more as an organization and as a community is more important than ever,” she said (via Variety). “It’s time to double down, lock arms, work together and ensure that inclusion isn’t just lip service, but we actually achieve it. We’ve been here for 50 years doing this work, and we’ll be here as long as it takes until we get to parity.”
Head inside to see all of the attendees at the event…
Keep scrolling to see everyone who attended…
Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Jeffrey Wright
Lili Reinhart
Kathryn Newton
Erika Alexander
Lake Bell
Eva Longoria
Bella Heathcote
AnnaSophia Robb
FYI: AnnaSophia is wearing a ShuShu/Tong dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Abigail Spencer
Brittany Snow
Zoe Lister-Jones
Celine Song
Jameela Jamil
Jamie Chung
Caitlin Reilly
Holland Roden
Ellie Thumann
Jaylen Barron
Jane Seymour
Olivia Washington
Gigi Gorgeous
Delaney Rowe
Garcelle Beauvais
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key
Sharon Lawrence
Sherry Cola
Zelda Williams
Tantoo Cardinal
Dylan Mulvaney
Kathy Hilton
Charmaine Bingwa
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Mayan Lopez
Diane Warren
Jonathan Tucker
Cara Jade Myers
Sian Heder
Amanda de Cadenet
Nicky Hilton
Kate Flannery