Oscar Nominees Danielle Brooks & Jeffrey Wright Attend Women in Film Party with Eva Longoria & Many More Celebs!

Danielle Brooks and Jeffrey Wright were among the Academy Award nominees who stepped out for the 2024 Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party!

The Best Supporting Actress nom and the Best Actor nom joined a bunch of celebs at the event on Friday night (March 8) at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

Other nominees in attendance included Past Lives director and screenwriter Celine Song and Flamin’ Hot‘s “The Fire Inside” songwriter Diane Warren, who was joined by the film’s producer Eva Longoria.

Celebs who supported the nominees included Lili Reinhart, Kathryn Newton, Abigail Spencer and many more.

WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer talked about fighting for equality in Hollywood during her speech at the event.

“New reports from UCLA, USC and Reframe released in the past few weeks illuminate the backslide of representation in front of and behind the camera. That, combined with a cultural and political backlash women, transgender people and people of color are facing across the country means that our work is more as an organization and as a community is more important than ever,” she said (via Variety). “It’s time to double down, lock arms, work together and ensure that inclusion isn’t just lip service, but we actually achieve it. We’ve been here for 50 years doing this work, and we’ll be here as long as it takes until we get to parity.”

Head inside to see all of the attendees at the event…

Keep scrolling to see everyone who attended…

Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Jeffrey Wright

Lili Reinhart

Kathryn Newton

Erika Alexander

Lake Bell

Eva Longoria

Bella Heathcote

AnnaSophia Robb FYI: AnnaSophia is wearing a ShuShu/Tong dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Abigail Spencer

Brittany Snow

Zoe Lister-Jones

Celine Song

Jameela Jamil

Jamie Chung

Caitlin Reilly

Holland Roden

Ellie Thumann

Jaylen Barron

Jane Seymour

Olivia Washington

Gigi Gorgeous

Delaney Rowe

Garcelle Beauvais

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key

Sharon Lawrence

Sherry Cola

Zelda Williams

Tantoo Cardinal

Dylan Mulvaney

Kathy Hilton

Charmaine Bingwa

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Mayan Lopez

Diane Warren

Jonathan Tucker

Cara Jade Myers

Sian Heder

Amanda de Cadenet

Nicky Hilton