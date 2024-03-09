Top Stories
Oscar Nominees Danielle Brooks & Jeffrey Wright Attend Women in Film Party with Eva Longoria & Many More Celebs!

Danielle Brooks and Jeffrey Wright were among the Academy Award nominees who stepped out for the 2024 Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party!

The Best Supporting Actress nom and the Best Actor nom joined a bunch of celebs at the event on Friday night (March 8) at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

Other nominees in attendance included Past Lives director and screenwriter Celine Song and Flamin’ Hot‘s “The Fire Inside” songwriter Diane Warren, who was joined by the film’s producer Eva Longoria.

Celebs who supported the nominees included Lili Reinhart, Kathryn Newton, Abigail Spencer and many more.

WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer talked about fighting for equality in Hollywood during her speech at the event.

“New reports from UCLA, USC and Reframe released in the past few weeks illuminate the backslide of representation in front of and behind the camera. That, combined with a cultural and political backlash women, transgender people and people of color are facing across the country means that our work is more as an organization and as a community is more important than ever,” she said (via Variety). “It’s time to double down, lock arms, work together and ensure that inclusion isn’t just lip service, but we actually achieve it. We’ve been here for 50 years doing this work, and we’ll be here as long as it takes until we get to parity.”

Head inside to see all of the attendees at the event…

Danielle Brooks at the Women in Film Party

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Jeffrey Wright at the Women in Film Party

Jeffrey Wright

Lili Reinhart at the Women in Film Party

Lili Reinhart

Kathryn Newton at the Women in Film Party

Kathryn Newton

Erika Alexander at the Women in Film Party

Erika Alexander

Lake Bell at the Women in Film Party

Lake Bell

Eva Longoria at the Women in Film Party

Eva Longoria

Bella Heathcote at the Women in Film Party

Bella Heathcote

AnnaSophia Robb at the Women in Film Party

AnnaSophia Robb

FYI: AnnaSophia is wearing a ShuShu/Tong dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Abigail Spencer at the Women in Film Party

Abigail Spencer

Brittany Snow at the Women in Film Party

Brittany Snow

Zoe Lister-Jones at the Women in Film Party

Zoe Lister-Jones

Celine Song at the Women in Film Party

Celine Song

Jameela Jamil at the Women in Film Party

Jameela Jamil

Jamie Chung at the Women in Film Party

Jamie Chung

Caitlin Reilly at the Women in Film Party

Caitlin Reilly

Holland Roden at the Women in Film Party

Holland Roden

Ellie Thumann at the Women in Film Party

Ellie Thumann

Jaylen Barron at the Women in Film Party

Jaylen Barron

Jane Seymour at the Women in Film Party

Jane Seymour

Olivia Washington at the Women in Film Party

Olivia Washington

Gigi Gorgeous at the Women in Film Party

Gigi Gorgeous

Delaney Rowe at the Women in Film Party

Delaney Rowe

Garcelle Beauvais at the Women in Film Party

Garcelle Beauvais

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key at the Women in Film Party

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key

Sharon Lawrence at the Women in Film Party

Sharon Lawrence

Sherry Cola at the Women in Film Party

Sherry Cola

Zelda Williams at the Women in Film Party

Zelda Williams

Tantoo Cardinal at the Women in Film Party

Tantoo Cardinal

Dylan Mulvaney at the Women in Film Party

Dylan Mulvaney

Kathy Hilton at the Women in Film Party

Kathy Hilton

Charmaine Bingwa at the Women in Film Party

Charmaine Bingwa

Wendi McLendon-Covey at the Women in Film Party

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Mayan Lopez at the Women in Film Party

Mayan Lopez

Diane Warren at the Women in Film Party

Diane Warren

Jonathan Tucker at the Women in Film Party

Jonathan Tucker

Cara Jade Myers at the Women in Film Party

Cara Jade Myers

Sian Heder at the Women in Film Party

Sian Heder

Amanda de Cadenet at the Women in Film Party

Amanda de Cadenet

Nicky Hilton at the Women in Film Party

Nicky Hilton

Kate Flannery at the Women in Film Party

Kate Flannery
Photos: Getty
