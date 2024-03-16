Top Stories
Sat, 16 March 2024 at 1:32 pm

Michelle Williams & Jenny Slate Break for Lunch on 'Dying for Sex' Set

Michelle Williams & Jenny Slate Break for Lunch on 'Dying for Sex' Set

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate are enjoying some down time on set.

The two actresses had some soup for lunch as they took a break from filming their upcoming series Dying for Sex on Thursday afternoon (March 14) at a park in New York City.

The following day, Michelle was seen wearing a green puffer jacket as she arrived on set for another day of filming.

Keep reading to find out more…Based on the Wondery podcast, Dying for Sex tells the story of Molly (Williams), “a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Slate), who stays by her side all the way to the very end,” according to Deadline.

The series doesn’t have a release date yet.

Michelle recently reunited with one of her Dawson’s Creek co-stars!
