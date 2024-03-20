Lauv Opens Up About His Sexuality, Reveals He Is 'Into Men'

Lauv is coming out.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared an update for fans, getting candid and revealing that he is “into men.”

“okay so i spent most of my life thinking relationships weren’t working cause i had attachment issues (which may very well still be true!!! but let’s get to that another time…😨) but basically i would leave every person i was dating after getting anxious and feeling like something was off, or misssing, or like i couldn’t be myself…flashback to me being a kid and thinking i was gay & also getting made fun of mad at school with people just assuming that i was as a little wee kid (sad),” he began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“anyways, i finally, around age 29 have reopened the door to the part of myself that feels…well…into men. and i don’t know where its gonna go but i think it’s important to talk about because i literally spent A LIFETIME blaming my anxiety & eventual really bad OCD for all my thoughts that had to do with being into men, always shoving it back down. but here i am, a few kisses and some fun in, a lot of songs in, and confused as ever but at least so much happier and more comfortable and less anxious because i’ve started to embrace a part of myself that i ran away from for so long. and yeah..idk where it goes or what i really AM, but that doesn’t really matter cause labels arent always necessary im learning (could u riddle me that, a boy with OCD not needing to label things?!?!?!)”

In another post featuring his upcoming song, he wrote: “i don’t wanna say too much about this but it’s genuinely a big deal to me, i’ve been writing songs for so long and have always seen myself as someone who was only allowed to be into girls. and then i started opening that up and now i feel just so so so much. and this song is the first one im gonna put out about a boy. so yeah, hope u love x”

Check out the posts…

