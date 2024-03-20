Top Stories
Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, &amp; So Much More

Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, & So Much More

Mar 20, 2024 at 5:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Eiza Gonzalez Joins '3 Body Problem' Cast at UK Premiere After Missing L.A. Event

Eiza Gonzalez Joins '3 Body Problem' Cast at UK Premiere After Missing L.A. Event

Eiza Gonzalez is joining the cast of her Netflix series 3 Body Problem for the UK premiere after missing the LA premiere earlier in the week.

The 34-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the special screening on Wednesday (March 20) at Frameless in London, England.

3 Body Problem was co-created by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who brought along Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce, and John Bradley to play roles in their new series.

Also in attendance at the event were Alex Sharp, Benedict Wong, Zine Tseng, and Jess Hong.

In 3 Body Problem, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

FYI: Eiza is wearing a Chanel dress and shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Cartier jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from the 3 Body Problem premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
3 body problem uk premiere 01
3 body problem uk premiere 02
3 body problem uk premiere 03
3 body problem uk premiere 04
3 body problem uk premiere 05
3 body problem uk premiere 06
3 body problem uk premiere 07
3 body problem uk premiere 08
3 body problem uk premiere 09
3 body problem uk premiere 10
3 body problem uk premiere 11
3 body problem uk premiere 12
3 body problem uk premiere 13
3 body problem uk premiere 14
3 body problem uk premiere 15
3 body problem uk premiere 16
3 body problem uk premiere 17
3 body problem uk premiere 18
3 body problem uk premiere 19
3 body problem uk premiere 20
3 body problem uk premiere 21
3 body problem uk premiere 22
3 body problem uk premiere 23
3 body problem uk premiere 24
3 body problem uk premiere 25
3 body problem uk premiere 26
3 body problem uk premiere 27
3 body problem uk premiere 28
3 body problem uk premiere 29
3 body problem uk premiere 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 3 Body Problem, Alex Sharp, Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce, Liam Cunningham, Zine Tseng