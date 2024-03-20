Eiza Gonzalez Joins '3 Body Problem' Cast at UK Premiere After Missing L.A. Event

Eiza Gonzalez is joining the cast of her Netflix series 3 Body Problem for the UK premiere after missing the LA premiere earlier in the week.

The 34-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the special screening on Wednesday (March 20) at Frameless in London, England.

3 Body Problem was co-created by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who brought along Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce, and John Bradley to play roles in their new series.

Also in attendance at the event were Alex Sharp, Benedict Wong, Zine Tseng, and Jess Hong.

In 3 Body Problem, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

FYI: Eiza is wearing a Chanel dress and shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Cartier jewelry.

