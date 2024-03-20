'X-Men 97' Debuts With Marvel's Strongest Ratings! See the Stars Behind the Main Characters (Including Several Reprising Their Roles)

Top Stories
Mar 20, 2024 at 10:57 pm
Everyone’s favorite X-Men are heading out for a new season of adventures in the Disney+ series X-Men 97, and the show is off to a fantastic start!

The new Marvel series picks up where the original cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series left off back in 1997, and it brings many beloved mutants back into the fold.

On Wednesday (March 20), the show’s first two episodes premiered to perfect reviews, earning a 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

As you dive into the series, you might be wondering who is bringing iconic characters such as Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine and Magneto to life. Interestingly, many stars from the original series returned to voice the heroes again.

However, there are some new faces, including Theo James in a still-unknown role.

We rounded up the stars behind the 12 main characters of the show!

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is voicing the main character of X-Men 97…

