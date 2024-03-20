'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Charged with DUI After Car Crash in Maryland

Karen Huger has been charged following her car crash earlier this week.

On Tuesday night (March 19), the 60-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star was driving her 2017 Maserati in Potomac, Maryland when she reportedly struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before continuing on and colliding with a parking sign off the roadway, authorities told TMZ. While the car was badly damaged, Karen was not injured.

The police reportedly described Karen as driving in an “aggressive manner.”

While Karen was not arrested after the crash, TMZ reports that she was charged with one count of DUI, which notes that she has to make a mandatory court appearance to answer for it.

She's also facing an additional DWI charge along with negligent and reckless driving, driving above the speed limit, and driving with a suspended registration.

On Wednesday (March 20), Karen shared a statement with TMZ about the crash.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today,” Karen said. “With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

She then went on to share her side of the story, saying, “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Karen concluded, “I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air on Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.