Kyle Richards Reacts to Feud Between Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky & Niece Paris Hilton

Kyle Richards is breaking her silence on the drama going on between her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and her niece Paris Hilton.

In a preview for the new season of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio opened up about his departure from Rick Hilton‘s Hilton & Hyland company to launch his own brokerage firm The Agency and how it led to a rift with the Hilton family.

After the preview was released, Paris very publicly slammed Mauricio for talking “negatively” about her dad, adding, “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show.”

While participating in an Amazon Live on Tuesday (March 19), Kyle weighed in on the drama.

Keep reading to find out more…During the Live, Kyle said that she has not talked to Paris about the drama, but did say that niece “spoke to her cousins, and they cleared all that up.”

“I really was just like, ‘No. Please no more,’” Kyle added. “I can’t handle any more things.”

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” Kyle continued. “For me, it was like, ‘Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.’ But no, not too soon Kyle. There’s more stuff coming.”

Kyle then said, “My family is all in the public eye, and it’s a weird thing. I’m on television. My niece is on television. My sister is on television. My family is on television. It’s a lot. What can I say?”

Mauricio also recently addressed getting called out by Paris.