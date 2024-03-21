Josh Lucas Shares Update on Yellowstone's Final Season, Talks Possibility of Starring in Spinoff

Top Stories
Mar 21, 2024
Josh Lucas is dishing on the upcoming final season of Yellowstone!

The 52-year-old actor has a recurring role in the hit Paramount Network series, portraying the younger version of Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton in flashback sequences.

In a recent interview, Josh shared what he knows about the final season and if he would star in a spinoff prequel centering around his character.

Keep reading to check out what he said…

“I texted [creator] Taylor Sheridan a couple months ago, and his response was, ‘Absolutely, we’re going to finish this with 10 episodes or so,’” the actor told ET. “I know as much as you do, but I think we got 10 episodes to kind of wrap it up and I can’t wait to go do it.”

When asked about starring in his own spinoff, Josh was very open to the idea!

“Man, from your lips to God’s ears. I would love it,” he said. “I mean, obviously I love the world Taylor has created. I love seeing the generational aspect, the time aspect, obviously the 1800s on. So yeah, I would be there in a second.”

If you missed it, the final episodes of Yellowstone are set to premiere at the end of this year.

Find out about the cast changes for season five!
Paramount Network
