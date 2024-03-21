Josh Lucas Shares Update on Yellowstone's Final Season, Talks Possibility of Starring in Spinoff

Josh Lucas is dishing on the upcoming final season of Yellowstone!

The 52-year-old actor has a recurring role in the hit Paramount Network series, portraying the younger version of Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton in flashback sequences.

In a recent interview, Josh shared what he knows about the final season and if he would star in a spinoff prequel centering around his character.

Keep reading to check out what he said…

“I texted [creator] Taylor Sheridan a couple months ago, and his response was, ‘Absolutely, we’re going to finish this with 10 episodes or so,’” the actor told ET. “I know as much as you do, but I think we got 10 episodes to kind of wrap it up and I can’t wait to go do it.”

When asked about starring in his own spinoff, Josh was very open to the idea!

“Man, from your lips to God’s ears. I would love it,” he said. “I mean, obviously I love the world Taylor has created. I love seeing the generational aspect, the time aspect, obviously the 1800s on. So yeah, I would be there in a second.”

If you missed it, the final episodes of Yellowstone are set to premiere at the end of this year.

