1 Huge Star Returning for 'Peaky Blinders' Movie, Creator Confirms!

The Peaky Blinders movie is happening, and a big star is returning!

Creator Steven Knight confirmed the big news while attending the premiere of his BBC drama The Town, via Birmingham World.

The series originally premiered on BBC Two, with its final two seasons moving to BBC One. It then exploded in popularity after heading to Netflix. The series finale aired in April 2022, but the creator had already revealed a movie was on the way.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be,” he told Esquire UK.

