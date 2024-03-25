Dev Patel is Joined by Producer Jordan Peele at 'Monkey Man' Screening in London

Dev Patel is stepping out to promote his directorial debut!

The 33-year-old actor and director attended a screening of his new movie Monkey Man on Monday (March 25) held at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Joining Dev on the red carpet was Jordan Peele, who serves as a producer on the action thriller.

Keep reading to find out more…Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Along with starring in the movie and directing it, Dev also co-wrote the screenplay.

Monkey Man hits theaters on April 5 – watch the trailer here!

