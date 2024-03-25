John Ortiz Joins 'Will Trent' for Season Two - Find Out Who He'll Be Playing

John Ortiz has been cast in Will Trent!

On Monday (March 25), ABC announced that the 55-year-old actor – best known for his roles in Fast & Furious, Togetherness, and Messiah – will be joining the cast of the hit crime drama starring Ramon Rodriguez in an recurring role.

Keep reading to find out more…TVLine confirmed that John will be playing role of Will’s long-lost uncle Antonio Miranda.

John will make his debut in episode six of the season two, which will air on Tuesday, April 9.

According to ABC, the episode will show Will (Rodriguez) reuniting with a “long-lost relative, uncovering unexpected and profound similarities. Meanwhile, the GBI and APB investigate a judge’s murder while Faith’s connection with Luke deepens.”

Uncle Antonio is described as “warm and charismatic, with connections to both Atlanta and Puerto Rico” and is “eager to catch up on lost time when he’s reunited with Will Trent, the nephew he never knew he had.”

If you missed it, there was a shocking moment in the season two premiere of Will Trent that has left fans completely surprised.

New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.