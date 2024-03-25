Grant Gustin Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway in 'Water for Elephants' Musical!

Grant Gustin is officially a Broadway star!

The 34-year-old The Flash and Glee actor celebrated the opening night of his new musical Water for Elephants on Thursday (March 21) at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

Grant was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, Stan Brown, and Wade McCollum.

Grant is playing the role of Jacob Jankowski in the stage adaptation of the beloved novel by Sara Gruen. Robert Pattinson played the role in the film adaptation back in 2011.

Here’s the synopsis: After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Get tickets now to see Water for Elephants on Broadway!