Michael Jackson Biopic New Cast Additions: Find Out Who's Playing Diana Ross, La Toya Jackson & More!

New roles in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic have been announced!

Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, has already been confirmed to portray the King of Pop in the film, which is titled, Michael.

Antoine Fuqua is directing the movie.

On Monday (March 25), a number of new names were announced as part of the cast!

Larenz Tate will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. Kat Graham has been cast as legendary musical talent Diana Ross.

has been cast as legendary musical talent Diana Ross. Jessica Sula will portray Michael’s Older sister La Toya.

will portray Michael’s Older sister La Toya. Liv Symone will play singer Gladys Knight.

will play singer Gladys Knight. Kendrick Sampson has been cast as songwriter, composer, and producer Quincy Jones.

has been cast as songwriter, composer, and producer Quincy Jones. KeiLyn Durrel Jones will portray Bill Bray, who served as a security officer for the Jackson 5 and became one of Michael’s best friends.

will portray Bill Bray, who served as a security officer for the Jackson 5 and became one of Michael’s best friends. Kevin Shinick is set to play Dick Clark.

Michael will open in theaters on April 18, 2025.

