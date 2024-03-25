Timothee Chalamet Films Late-Night Scenes for Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in NYC

Timothee Chalamet is spending a late night on set of his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor looked just like the music icon as he crossed the street and filmed scenes for A Complete Unknown on Sunday night (March 24) in New York City.

For his time on set of the James Mangold-directed movie, Timothee sported black sunglasses, a brown suede coat, a black shirt, brownish-green pants, and tan suede boots.

Earlier that day, Timothee was seen filming scenes with co-star Edward Norton, who is playing Pete Seeger.

The following day, Deadline reported that Scott McNairy, Dan Fogler, Will Harrison, and Charlie Tahan have joined the cast of A Complete Unknown in undisclosed roles.

The movie also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, and P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal.

In a recent interview, Timothee revealed which of his Dune: Part Two co-stars he hoped would appear alongside him in the upcoming biopic.