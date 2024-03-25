Top Stories
Mar 25, 2024 at 9:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Look So in Love at Armani Beauty Event!

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Look So in Love at Armani Beauty Event!

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are such a cute couple and they’re giving fans a peek at their love in these new photos!

The couple walked the red carpet together at Armani Beauty‘s launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss on Friday night (March 22) at Club James in the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles.

Chase is a member if the Armani Beauty Gen A talent collective alongside Lili Reinhart and Michael Evans Behling, who were also in attendance at the party. Some other celebs who stepped out included Victoria Monet, Maddie Ziegler, Jasmine Tookes, Sarah Hyland, and Xochitl Gomez. The event featured a performance of Ladies of Leisure with Tove Lo.

Prisma Glass is a breakthrough gloss that combines a mirror shine with a pillowy smooth, volumizing effect.

Chase recently spoke out in response to claims that he “overshares” his relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 01
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 02
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 03
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 04
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 05
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 06
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 07
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 08
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 09
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 10
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 11
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 12
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 13
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 14
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 15
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 16
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 17
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 18
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 19
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 20
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 21
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 22
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 23
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 24
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 25
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 26
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 27
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 28
chase stokes kelsea ballerini armani event 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chase Stokes, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsea Ballerini, Lili Reinhart, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Evans Behling, Sarah Hyland, Victoria Monet, Xochitl Gomez