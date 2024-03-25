Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Look So in Love at Armani Beauty Event!

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are such a cute couple and they’re giving fans a peek at their love in these new photos!

The couple walked the red carpet together at Armani Beauty‘s launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss on Friday night (March 22) at Club James in the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles.

Chase is a member if the Armani Beauty Gen A talent collective alongside Lili Reinhart and Michael Evans Behling, who were also in attendance at the party. Some other celebs who stepped out included Victoria Monet, Maddie Ziegler, Jasmine Tookes, Sarah Hyland, and Xochitl Gomez. The event featured a performance of Ladies of Leisure with Tove Lo.

Prisma Glass is a breakthrough gloss that combines a mirror shine with a pillowy smooth, volumizing effect.

Chase recently spoke out in response to claims that he “overshares” his relationship.