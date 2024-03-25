Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Rom-Com Casting Rumors Addressed by Author

Those Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri rom-com rumors are finally being addressed!

The two actors are good friends and have been considered a fan-favorite casting for a romance film. If you didn’t know, Paul and Ayo recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day together!

Author Emily Henry recently spoke about the possibility of casting Paul and Ayo in a film adaptation of one of her books.

“I think that they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite,” Emily told Variety.

The writer currently has projects in development based on her novels Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers.

While casting information for any of the aforementioned films is yet to be announced, Emily did not oppose the idea of working with Paul and Ayo.

“I will say that those are two of my favorite ‘Irish’ actors,” she quipped.

If you weren’t aware, there’s a running joke that Ayo is Irish.

Emily continued, “Different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything.”

