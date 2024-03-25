'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Welcomes First Child with Husband Nick Jones Jr!

Bresha Webb is now a mom!

On Monday (March 25), the 39-year-old Run the World actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Nick Jones Jr. welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on March 21.

Keep reading to find out more…Bresha and Nick, who have been married since February 2023, named their baby girl Brave.

“When the pregnancy got hard and veered into complicated territory, you courageously grabbed us by our hearts and led us to your birth,” Bresha wrote. “When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name. Welcome home Brave. ❤️ 3•21•24.”

Along with her announcement, Bresha shared several photos of baby Brave right after she was born along with a clip of Destiny’s Child singing the national anthem, a nod to her newborn baby girl.

While Brave is Bresha and Nick‘s first child, Nick also is also dad daughter McKenzie from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy family! Check out all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.