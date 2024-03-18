Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Spark Romance Rumors With St. Patrick's Day Selfie Together

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri are sparking some romance rumors!

The 28-year-old actors set the Internet ablaze with a cute selfie together, getting close to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day over the weekend.

The photo was shared on Ayo‘s Instagram Story, in which they can be seen laughing together as they sat on a stairwell. Ayo also had her arms wrapped around his shoulder as he took the photo.

“Happy St Paddy’s 🍀,” she wrote in the caption. (If you didn’t know, Ayo also has a running joke that she is Irish.)

In more photos, the pair posed with director Oliver Hermanus and Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Oliver is directing Paul in the film The History of Sound, which is now in production.

While some fans think it’s just the latest continuation of Ayo‘s ongoing jokes about her Irish heritage, others think the two might have possibly “soft launched” a new romance.

Ayo Edebiri was last linked to actor and comedian Colin Burgess in 2022. There’s also big news about her hit show, The Bear!