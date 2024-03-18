The 10 Best 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Grey’s Anatomy has been providing incredible television for nearly two decades.

The ABC medical drama has been going strong ever since the premiere all the way back in March of 2005.

The Shonda Rhimes-created show, which centers around the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents and doctors, is now the longest-running scripted primetime TV show on ABC, and the longest scripted primetime series by ABC. Most recently, the show kicked off Season 20!

Over the years, there have witnessed some particular standout episodes of the show among fans. We’ve rounded up every IMDb user rating of every episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and found the ten episodes with the highest scores.

Click through to see the highest rated Grey’s Anatomy episodes of all time…